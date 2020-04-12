Offer or Seek help from your neighboursdiscreetly & securely

Free Community help platform launched to help neighbours help each other during COVID.

Need help with Oxygen Cylinders, injections or food during COVID? Maybe you need some advice, help with plasma or need to find an ICU bed?

#AngelNextDoor is an Australian help platform that has been now launched in India tto connect people help each other during COVID crisis. 

The website is simple, it’s secure and it’s all about community.

Just register if you can help. Just register if you need help.

We’ll connect you with a genuine helper but, importantly, you still call the shots.

How to Seek Help ?

1. Register yourself

Create your account. Don't worry we will not display your identity to any user.

2. Post Your Request

Post what you want and write a compelling reason why angels should  help you.

3. Receive help offers

Neighbours will contact you through #angelnextdoor and offer help.

4. Accept help offer

Accept and confirm the help request when you are comfortable.

How to Offer Help ?

1. Register yourself

Create your account. Don't worry we will not display your identity to any user.

2. Get Notified

We will send you an email if someone in your area needs any help.
3. Offer to help

Make your help offer and connect with the helpseeker discreetly.
4. Provide help

Once helpseeker accepts your offer to help - provide help following Government guidelines.

Recent Help Stories

Our Team

Aamir Qutub
Aamir QutubCreator & Co-Founder
Rory Costelloe
Rory CostelloeCo-Founder
Kim Cooper
Kim CooperAmbassador
Affan Ahmad
Affan AhmadHead Angel, India
Meet Kim Cooper, #AngelNextDoor Ambassador

Australian Idol star Kim Cooper is special ambassador for Angel Next Door.

Kim is a full-time carer for her father, John, and has been performing free concerts for her neighbourhood and helping elderly neighbours with their shopping during the COVID-19 shutdown.

But she wanted to do more and agreed to be the face of Angel Next Door.

“It can be as simple as cooking a meal or doing a grocery shop for someone in your street who needs a little support. A small gesture can go a long way.”

SECURE

Angel Next Door platform is Secure Socket Layers (SSL) Encryption certified - this means your data will be secure and safe from malicious hackers.

DISCREET

Your communications with other community members are facilitated through one-on-one in-app messaging so that no one else can see your conversation.
CONFIDENTIAL

Your identity and contact details are kept fully confidential and not shared with the platform users at any stage unlike Facebook groups & other online communities.
We help you help each other.

Indians are stepping up in droves to help their neighbours and now we have a systematic way for people to ACCESS local help. Angel Next Door was built by Indian-Australian entrepreneurs in response to the flurry of social media groups dedicated to supporting local residents and businesses. All Indians want to help and as we evolve into a new future ahead, we need to ensure that local people can access local help.

We are encouraging all Australians to register on Angel Next Door to give them DIRECT ACCESS to neighbours who can give specific help.

Simply state what help you can offer and what help you need. Angel Next Door will do the rest.

“Huge shoutout to my #AngelNextDoor Shahbaz for helping me obtain the Plasma for my father last night ”

SamanthaSamantha
Waurn Ponds

Sponsors & Partners

For more information on partnering or supporting #AngelNextDoor, launching in your country, media or you have an uplifting story of an #AngelNextDoor please email us at care@angelnextdoor.in We’d love to hear from you!