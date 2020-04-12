Offer or Seek help from your neighboursdiscreetly & securely
Free Community help platform launched to help neighbours help each other during COVID.
Need help with Oxygen Cylinders, injections or food during COVID? Maybe you need some advice, help with plasma or need to find an ICU bed?
#AngelNextDoor is an Australian help platform that has been now launched in India tto connect people help each other during COVID crisis.
The website is simple, it’s secure and it’s all about community.
Just register if you can help. Just register if you need help.
We’ll connect you with a genuine helper but, importantly, you still call the shots.
How to Seek Help ?
1. Register yourself
Create your account. Don't worry we will not display your identity to any user.
2. Post Your Request
Post what you want and write a compelling reason why angels should help you.
3. Receive help offers
Neighbours will contact you through #angelnextdoor and offer help.
4. Accept help offer
Accept and confirm the help request when you are comfortable.
How to Offer Help ?
1. Register yourself
Create your account. Don't worry we will not display your identity to any user.
2. Get Notified
3. Offer to help
4. Provide help
Recent Help Stories
Thank you Anil !
Ravi from Ahmedabad requested help with
Need Blood
1 Angels offered to help.
Ravi accepted help from Anil
Thank you for provided blood.
Thank you Deepak !
Ravi from Ahmedabad requested help with
Need Medicine
1 Angels offered to help.
Ravi accepted help from Deepak
Thank You so Much for Medicine
Thank you Manoj !
bhavrajj from New Delhi requested help with
need vitamin c tablets
1 Angels offered to help.
bhavrajj accepted help from Manoj
Thank You for vitamin c tablets
Thank you bhavrajj !
Manoj from New Delhi requested help with
grocery testing
1 Angels offered to help.
Manoj accepted help from bhavrajj
test
Thank you Nadim !
Ravi from Ahmedabad requested help with
Need Oxygen Cylinder
1 Angels offered to help.
Ravi accepted help from Nadim
The generosity of me neighbours put me in absolute tears
Our Team
Meet Kim Cooper, #AngelNextDoor Ambassador
Australian Idol star Kim Cooper is special ambassador for Angel Next Door.
Kim is a full-time carer for her father, John, and has been performing free concerts for her neighbourhood and helping elderly neighbours with their shopping during the COVID-19 shutdown.
But she wanted to do more and agreed to be the face of Angel Next Door.
“It can be as simple as cooking a meal or doing a grocery shop for someone in your street who needs a little support. A small gesture can go a long way.”
SECURE
Angel Next Door platform is Secure Socket Layers (SSL) Encryption certified - this means your data will be secure and safe from malicious hackers.
DISCREET
CONFIDENTIAL
We help you help each other.
Indians are stepping up in droves to help their neighbours and now we have a systematic way for people to ACCESS local help. Angel Next Door was built by Indian-Australian entrepreneurs in response to the flurry of social media groups dedicated to supporting local residents and businesses. All Indians want to help and as we evolve into a new future ahead, we need to ensure that local people can access local help.
We are encouraging all Indians to register on Angel Next Door to give them DIRECT ACCESS to neighbours who can give specific help.
Simply state what help you can offer and what help you need. Angel Next Door will do the rest.
“Huge shoutout to my #AngelNextDoor Shahbaz for helping me obtain the Plasma for my father last night ”