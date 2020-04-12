Need help with Oxygen Cylinders, injections or food during COVID? Maybe you need some advice, help with plasma or need to find an ICU bed?

#AngelNextDoor is an Australian help platform that has been now launched in India tto connect people help each other during COVID crisis.

The website is simple, it’s secure and it’s all about community.

Just register if you can help. Just register if you need help.

We’ll connect you with a genuine helper but, importantly, you still call the shots.